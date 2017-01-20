fiction. nonfiction. poetry. pop flotsam. cultural jetsam.
Barrelhouse
But Decency is dead, and so can no longer compel anyone to do anything. And here we are.
Despite its façade — all laughter and gaiety and quick wit — Optimism had grown withdrawn in recent months, its reassuring beam diminished by heartbreak and catastrophe.
Remember that time we went to 80’s Night at the Brickyard, and A picked up that guy dressed like a farmer from the 1780s? It turned out that he dressed like that all the time...
Barrelhouse Magazine
Barrelhouse Books
