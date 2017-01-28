New

And the Amplifier goes to...Girls Write Pittsburgh!
And the Amplifier goes to...Girls Write Pittsburgh!
Barrelhouse is pleased to announce that Girls Write Pittsburgh has been awarded the inaugural Barrelhouse Amplifier, a $1,500 award for emerging literary organizations co-sponsored by Submittable.

Naked
Barrelhouse Eulogizes 2016: Kayfabe
Barrelhouse Eulogizes 2016: Kayfabe
To exist in this world is to know that we are forever backstage, yet we are constantly in the spotlight.

